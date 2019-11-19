Manchester fire forces family from apartment, officials say origin is ‘suspicious’

MANCHESTER — Two people were forced out of their apartment Tuesday morning after an overnight fire.

Officials say the fire started around 2:45 a.m. at an apartment complex on Imperial Drive in Manchester. When fire crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the front door.

The fire was quickly contained, and officials say it started in the bathroom of the apartment.

According to officials, two tenants in the apartment where the fire started were woken by fire alarms and were able to get out without any injuries and call 911 from a neighbor.

No other residents were affected.

Officials say the origin of the fire is suspicious, and they are waiting for the State Fire Marshal to arrive on scene.