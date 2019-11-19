Meal House: Butternut Mash with Arugula Pesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recipe from Leticia Moreinos Schwartz

Butternut Mash with Arugula Pesto

Serves 4

For the Pumpkin Mash:

2 pounds butternut squash or acorn squash, unpeeled, cut in half lengthwise, seeds removed

¼ cup olive oil

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Freshly ground nutmeg

For the Arugula Pesto:

2 cups arugula, more for garnish

1 cup parsley

½ cup grated Parmesan Cheese

½ cup walnuts

1 clove garlic

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1- Prepare the Pumpkin: Preheat the oven to 400˚F.

2- Rub the cut side of the pumpkin with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper (cut side down) and roast in the oven until very soft, about 30 minutes.

3- While the pumpkin is roasting, Prepare the Pesto: Place the arugula, parsley, Parmesan, walnuts, garlic, and about ¼ cup of the olive oil in the food processor. Pulse until blended. With the machine running, pour the remaining olive oil in steady stream to create an emulsion. Season with salt and pepper. Reserve the pesto in a covered plastic container in the refrigerator. Pesto can be prepared up to 5 days ahead of time.

4- Once the vegetable is cool enough to handle, scoop out the flesh into a bowl with a spoon. Using a fork or a masher, mash the flesh and season with more salt, pepper, and some nutmeg.

5- Spread into a round platter, garnish with the pesto and arugula leaves.