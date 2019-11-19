Quick taste of winter Tuesday morning, some sunshine during the day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’ve had a damp start to the day today, as rain has fallen early this morning. We even had a bit of snow mixing in across Litchfield County, but other than a quick taste of winter, it didn’t amount to much. During the day today, the skies will slowly clear just a bit, with some sunshine at times. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.

Other than a spotty shower on Wednesday, we’ll stay mainly dry with temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees. Clouds will hang around Wednesday, but will likely clear out for Thursday. Friday looks warmer with highs in the 50s and the chance for a few showers. This will be followed by colder but dry weather heading into this weekend.

FORECAST

TODAY: AM rain/mix then some clearing. High: low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. High: mid-upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Chance for showers, mild. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 40s.

SUNDAY: Chance for showers. Highs: Mid 40s

