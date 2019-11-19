× Silver Alert issued for missing 3 year-old out of Waterford

WATERFORD — A Silver Alert has been issued for a three-year old who went missing Tuesday night.

Police are looking for Brayden Gilmete who is believed to be with his father, Philip Gilmete.

Brayden is white and has brown hair and eyes.

Police said that Philip is driving a black 2016 Infinity Q50, New Jersey license plate: GS37EN.

It is believed by police, that Brayden and his father are in the Westerly, RI area.

If you have any information or see Brayden, please call the Waterford police department at 860-442-9451.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.