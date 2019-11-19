× Stamford teen charged with manslaughter in August fatal crash

STAMFORD — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man on manslaughter charges in connection with an August crash that killed two people.

Police arrested Jerry Diaz, 18, of Stamford and charged him with Manslaughter 2nd Degree (2 counts), Manslaughter 2nd Degree with a motor vehicle (2 counts), Assault 2nd degree (2 counts), Assault 2nd degree with a motor vehicle (2 counts), Operating under the Influence, and Reckless Operation.

Police said on August 26 they were called to the area of Canal St. at Ludlow St. and found a 2008 Nissan Altima had crashed into two utility poles, completely breaking both of them causing multiple wires to fall onto the vehicle and the street.

Two Stamford residents, NiShawn Tolliver, 18, and Kymani Pollack, 19, were killed. Other occupants of the vehicle suffered very serious and life-threatening injuries, fortunately the other occupants all survived.

Diaz was previously in custody on an unrelated matter and was served with the warrant as he was being brought to court on that matter.

Diaz is being held on a $250,000 court set bond.

