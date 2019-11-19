× State fines 2 companies $270,000 for contracting minors to work at Bozrah poultry plant

ROCKY HILL — The Connecticut Department of Labor State has fined a Massachusetts and Pennsylvania companies a total $270,000 for contracting minors to work at Bozrah poultry plant.

The state found that workers were being improperly employed at a large poultry plant in Bozrah and fined the companies.

The state said, “Five Brothers 1, based in Sunbury, Pa., and Whitmore Poultry, based in Orange, Mass., admitted improperly classifying the workers as independent contractors for their work at Hillandale Farms in Bozrah. Many of the workers employed by Whitmore Poultry were minors between ages 14 and 17.”

Five Brothers 1 was assessed a fine of $180,600, and Whitmore Poultry a fine of $90,000. Both firms supply hundreds of temporary workers to poultry farms. The two firms, and not Hillandale Farms, were cited for the violations as Connecticut law holds the employer of record responsible – not the company that hired the subcontractor.

If workers are classified as contractors, the employer pays lower workers compensation premiums, taxes and unemployment insurance costs

“These business practices are an unacceptable way to operate in Connecticut,” , said Thomas J. Wydra, Director of the Dept. of Labor’s Wage and Workplace Standards Division, said. “Every working person is entitled to proper workplace protections, and taxpayers should not be burdened with costs that are the legal responsibility of employers. Our staff is committed to educating both employers and employees about these laws, and enforcing them to help ensure a legitimate and safe workplace environment.”

