“Turkey Tuesday” celebrate 20 years of helping people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- It was a turkey take over in downtown Hartford for "Turkey Tuesday" at City Place!

The annual food drive is for FoodShare and is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

This year's effort aims to collect more than 15,000 turkeys and truckloads of non-perishable items.

John Mutchler and his family wanted to help the drive: "It feels good. My wife and I went out shopping over the weekend, and we searched around the grocery stores. It was just fun getting out there and knowing we could contribute and help for a good cause."

"I feel really great! With people coming out here giving turkeys and donating, it is a great cause. I am really excited to be a part of this," said volunteer Leisber Salas.

Organizers say the need is vast. They estimate a quarter of the capital city alone is food insecure, meaning they don't have adequate access to healthy and affordable food.

"It is not always the same people. People find themselves in different circumstances, and for different reasons, end up needing some assistance in the short term. We go out there and provide them food, not just at Thanksgiving, but year-round," said Foodshare CEO, Jason Jakubowski.

If you did not make it to "Turkey Tuesday," there are still ways you can help!

This year, Foodshare is collecting donations through an online food drive as well; you can find those details here.