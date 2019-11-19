WorkinCT: Sim Sheds in Killingworth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILLINGWORTH -- The golfing season in Connecticut is, at best, six to seven months long.

But, what if you could make it a year-round sport?

Thanks to Sim Sheds, you can! They are a Killingworth-based company that will build you a shed that doesn't just hold your garden tools. The sheds operate as a full working golf simulator, complete with screen, touch-screen technology, couches, and even a keg! It gives you an opportunity to play golf on some of the best courses from around the world.

Since the sheds aren't livable spaces, they won't be taxed as part of your home.

The walls of the shed are golf ball proof thanks to some sturdy plywood, and the noise isn't as harsh thanks to the sound-proofing.

Prices for the sheds start at $60,000.