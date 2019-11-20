The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

$50,000 reward offered in unsolved East Hartford homicide

Posted 3:20 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:21PM, November 20, 2019

EAST HARTFORD — The State of Connecticut offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the killer of an East Hartford man.

The body of Dominic Marino, 30, was found on November 18, 2018, inside his residence at 48 Suffolk Drive, East Hartford. Officials said, “He was found with his wrists and ankles bound with tape. An autopsy determined that Marino died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was classified as a homicide.  The unknown suspect/s appeared to have forced entry into Dominic’s home. There was also evidence of a struggle.”

The East Hartford Police Department and Dominic’s family are requesting assistance from the public with any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Frank Napolitano at (860) 291-7640 or fnapolitano@easthartfordct.gov

The reward of up to $50,000 is the maximum authorized by state law.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.