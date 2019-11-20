× $50,000 reward offered in unsolved East Hartford homicide

EAST HARTFORD — The State of Connecticut offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the killer of an East Hartford man.

The body of Dominic Marino, 30, was found on November 18, 2018, inside his residence at 48 Suffolk Drive, East Hartford. Officials said, “He was found with his wrists and ankles bound with tape. An autopsy determined that Marino died from a gunshot wound to the torso and his death was classified as a homicide. The unknown suspect/s appeared to have forced entry into Dominic’s home. There was also evidence of a struggle.”

The East Hartford Police Department and Dominic’s family are requesting assistance from the public with any information that may lead to the identification and apprehension of the suspects.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Frank Napolitano at (860) 291-7640 or fnapolitano@easthartfordct.gov

The reward of up to $50,000 is the maximum authorized by state law.