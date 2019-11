× Ansonia police looking for endangered missing man

ANSONIA — Police said Wednesday that they are looking for Brandon Maloney who may be a danger to himself.

Maloney made statements that he would hurt himself to his family before he went missing.

Maloney is a black man, about 6’3″, with brown eyes, a mustache and beard. He was last seen in the area of Murray Street and Day Street, wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans.

If you see Maloney, please call police at 203-735-1885.