Brass Mill Center, Shoppes at Buckland Hills to implement mandatory curfew program for the holidays

MANCHESTER — Two malls are implementing a ‘curfew’ program this holiday season to help mitigate ‘disruptive behavior’.

Both Brass Mill Center in Waterbury and Shoppes at Buckland Hills in Manchester made the curfew announcement Wednesday. The program is called “Parental Guidance Required” (PGR), and will require all shoppers under 18 to have adult supervision starting at 5 p.m.

The program will begin on Black Friday at 5 p.m. and will be in effect every Friday and Saturday up to December 21st. From December 26th to December 30th, adult supervision will be required every day beginning at 1 p.m.

Officials say that the PGR program will be applied throughout the entire property, including the parking lot and exterior sidewalks.

At Buckland Hills, five juveniles were arrested and an officer was assaulted on March 9th. Three adults and a juvenile were arrested on December 27th, 2018, following a large brawl at the mall, and police said one of the juveniles had a gun. In 2016, another fight involving hundreds of teens broke out on December 27th.

“The holiday season is the busiest time of year at the shopping center,” said Bill DeMaio, general manager of Brass Mill Center. “The PGR program is an extra measure to ensure safety and establish a family-friendly environment for guests enjoy our shopping, entertainment and dining venues throughout the holidays.”

“In an effort to eliminate disruptive behavior by unsupervised youth and create a family-friendly atmosphere, we made the decision to implement a curfew program for the holiday season, said Virginia Pepe, general manager of The Shoppes at Buckland Hills. “All are welcome at The Shoppes at Buckland Hills and at all times. We simply require that young guests have adult supervision during certain hours through the duration of the busy holiday shopping season.

During PGR hours, officials say trained safety officers will be stationed at all entrances of the shopping centers to check IDs of visitors who appear 17 years old or younger.

Those who can not provide a valid photo ID showing they are at least 18 will need o be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult to stay at the shopping center. One adult may accompany up to four youths (there is no limitation for the number of youths, age 10 and under, one adult can accompany) and must remain with them through the duration of their stay.

Valid identification includes a state-issued driver’s license or ID card, a military ID, a school ID card, or a passport. The identification must be tamper-proof and include a photograph and date of birth.