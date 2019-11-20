The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

Brother says body found in Wolcott is his sister

Posted 2:50 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:00PM, November 20, 2019

WOLCOTT — While police have not made an official announcement, the brother of a missing woman said the body found Tuesday evening in Wolcott is her sister.

The brother, Randy Avalo, said it is her, based on pics of tattoos he was shown by police.

The body was found Tuesday night on Wolcott Road in Wolcott.

The body was found in the woods just miles from the bar of where Avalo-Alvarez worked and where she was last seen last Tuesday. Her 32-year-old boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez has not been seen either. His car was found on Thursday at Newark International Airport. Police have called him a person of interest.

Waterbury Police said it will take some time for the forensics team to identify the body.

Tony Terzi will have more on the FOX61 News.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.