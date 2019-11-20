× Brother says body found in Wolcott is his sister

WOLCOTT — While police have not made an official announcement, the brother of a missing woman said the body found Tuesday evening in Wolcott is her sister.

The brother, Randy Avalo, said it is her, based on pics of tattoos he was shown by police.

The body was found Tuesday night on Wolcott Road in Wolcott.

The body was found in the woods just miles from the bar of where Avalo-Alvarez worked and where she was last seen last Tuesday. Her 32-year-old boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez has not been seen either. His car was found on Thursday at Newark International Airport. Police have called him a person of interest.

Waterbury Police said it will take some time for the forensics team to identify the body.

