Building Homes for Heroes moves into Glastonbury for injured combat vet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASTONBURY -- Specialist Craig Hall and his family received a memorable reception on New London Turnpike in Glastonbury Wednesday.

That’s now where they will call home. Hall lost his left leg below the knee when an IED exploded beneath his tank in Iraq 12 years ago and has been able to rebuild his life. And over the past three months, he group Building Homes for Heroes has rebuilt a home for Hall and his family.

Andy Pujol, the founder of Building Homes for Heroes said, “we want them to lead a better and brighter future that they never imagined when they were injured.”

Specialist Hall, who can walk but also uses a wheelchair to lessen the burden on his legs said, “all the areas have been widened, it’s got wide areas to get into with my wheelchair.” Hall added, “this is everything I could have hoped for.”

Sponsors like Chase Bank and Advance Auto Parts donated to make the remodeling of the home a reality, Nordic Builders of Tolland served as the general contractor. Pujol mentioned that Building Homes for Heroes will gift 33 homes all across the country this year.

“It touches my heart, more than you know,” Pujol

said.

To find out more about Building Homes for Heroes click here.