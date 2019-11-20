Cloudy, chance for a shower Wednesday; Sun returns Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have been waiting patiently for a little sun, you'll have to wait another day.

Overall, clouds will win out again today with highs in the low-mid 40s. There is a chance for a rain or snow shower in spots, but it won't amount to much with temperatures above freezing and most of the day will be dry.

Finally Thursday the sunshine returns. With highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees it looks like a pretty nice day.

Then you can ditch the winter jacket on Friday with highs soaring well into the 50s. Flip-flops? Maybe...but also grab an umbrella with the chance for a few showers. Luckily, it doesn't look like a washout though.

Saturday will be dry but cooler with highs in the 40s. Then we're watching a storm for Saturday night into Sunday. This looks to bring us mostly rain. But there's a chance if the storm takes just the right track that parts of Connecticut could mix with or change over to snow. Overall, we wouldn't expect any significant snowfall (there's not enough cold air to work with) but it could be enough to make things messy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a rain/snow shower. High: low-mid 40s.

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing. Lows: 30s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45-50.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, chance for a few showers. High: 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 40s.

SUNDAY: A period of rain/snow possible (mainly rain). Highs: Mid 40s

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 50s.

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli