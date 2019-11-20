The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

Coffee-Mate reveals ‘Cinnamon Toast Crunch’ and ‘Funfetti’ creamers

Posted 3:33 PM, November 20, 2019, by

Spoiler alert: these are NOT sugar-free.

Nestlé claims “Mornings just got WAY more fun!”

The image you see above is real. Yes, Nestlé’s Coffee-Mate is introducing two sweet (literally) new creamers based on Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal and Funfetti cake mix.

PopSugar reports the cinnamon one tastes similar to the cinnamon-infused milk left in your bowl after you eat the famous cereal.

The Funfetti version “has notes of vanilla” and cake batter.

Look for them on shelves starting January 2020.

Don’t bother looking at that nutrition label, however, because we all know these delicious flavors will be far from sugar-free.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.