Fighting weather events, Eversource has acres to train in Berlin

BERLIN – It is on five acres just off the Berlin Turnpike. Just over two years old, Eversource has invested close to three million dollars to create a training ground where linemen and gas techs can go hands on to learn new tactics and new technology.

While crews at Eversource see all sorts of scenarios that can compromise power to customers, it is severe weather events that usually create the most problems.

Daniel Chambrello the Connecticut field training manager for Eversource said, “we have cars that hit light poles, we have animals that get in our equipment, but it’s the weather that has the biggest impact.”

The training ground includes utility and light poles where apprentices can learn the nuances of the job and seasoned technicians can be introduced to new technology.

Austin Enman, an apprentice lineman who has been at Eversouce for a year said, “you are taught the correct way of learning things and this really helps build a good foundation.”

Chambrello added, when it comes to weather events, “we have gotten better and better over the years at preparing for incoming weather.”