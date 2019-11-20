Girl planning attack on Georgia church idolized Charleston shooter, bishop says

The pastor of the church feels the alleged plot to attack them mirrors racial tensions in the area.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia police chief says a white 16-year-old girl had collected several kitchen knives and scouted out a mostly black congregation as part of a methodically planned attack on worshippers there.

Police say the plot came to light when Gainesville High School students told administrators the girl had a notebook with detailed plans to ambush worshippers at Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish told reporters that her plan was to attack a small group as they worshipped. He said he believes she wanted to gain notoriety.

“It is troubling as a minister that I would have to say that I’m glad that we are glad that Bethel Gainesville did not have bible study last Wednesday,” said Bishop Reginald T. Jackson, presiding prelate of the Sixth Episcopal District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church told WXIA-TV.

“Unfortunately these situations have a way of encouraging others with the same ideology,” Jackson said. “I’m sending a message to the 500 AME churches in Georgia addressing the issues with church security.”

Parrish said the teen had done a significant amount of internet research while planning the attack. He told WSB-TV he believes she might have been “radicalized” on the Internet.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released, is being held at a youth detention center.