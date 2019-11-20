Hero saves man from burning car in Stafford

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Posted 7:16 PM, November 20, 2019, by , Updated at 07:45PM, November 20, 2019

STAFFORD — On November 1, Edward Cyr became a hero after rescuing another man from a burning car.

According to the Stafford Fire Department No. 1, Inc. Facebook page, Cyr was out with his wife for dinner when he saw Glenwood Little inside a burning car.

Without hesitation, Cyr, stopped his car, ran over to Little, and pulled him from the still burning car.

The car exploded as the two turned the corner of the street.

Cyr’s actions were all capture on a security camera nearby.  He was later celebrated for his actions by Stafford town officials.

