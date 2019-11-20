Interval House and Hartford police announce new efforts to reduce domestic violence in city

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Posted 5:45 PM, November 20, 2019, by

HARTFORD — The non-profit Interval House and the Hartford Police Department announces new and enhanced efforts to reduce the numbers of domestic violence cases in the city.

For the first time ever, Interval House will add a full-time advocate at Hartford police department to work directly with victims of domestic violence and law enforcement.

“We’ve seen all too often the tragedy that can happen when we don’t get to someone on time,” said Interim Police Chief Jason C. Thody.

The new advocate will be tasked with reaching out to victims identified through the statewide Lethality Assessment Program, or LAP-- an on-scene screening process police use during domestic violence calls.

Since 1997, Interval House has had an advocate stationed at Manchester Police headquarters heading the Domestic Violence Outreach Team. The Interval House and Manchester Police outreach program was one of the first in the region and has been cited as a model program that helps save lives.

