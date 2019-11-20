Meal House: Mike’S Organic Fancy Butternut Squash Soup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mike’s Organic Fancy Butternut Squash Soup from Mike's Organic Delivery.

INGREDIENTS

● 1 large organic butternut squash (makes soup for 4 people)

● 1 large organic yellow onion (peeled)

● 1 tablespoon salt

● 2 tablespoons local maple syrup

● 1/2 cup organic heavy cream (or cashew milk)

● 3 cloves of organic garlic (peeled)

● 4 cups organic veggie stock

● Toasted croutons or delicata squash seeds (for garnish)

DIRECTIONS

1. Cut off the bottom third of the squash and hollow out the insides until you have a shell with ½ thickness. Set aside as the bowl.

2. * Please note you will need 4 squash for 4 bowls, so you can either make all of them into soup and increase recipe above accordingly or just use the bowls and keep the squash for a recipe the next day.

3. Cut the onion and the rest of the squash into large chunks including the squash meat you hollowed out (remove seeds)

4. Combine all ingredients (except for the cream and croutons/seeds) into a large pot and bring to a boil.

5. Cover the pot and let it simmer for approx. 40 minutes.

6. Remove from heat, let cool then puree in batches in a food processor or with immersion blender until smooth.

7. Pour the soup back into the same big pot and put it on low heat. Stir in the heavy cream.

8. Once your soup is mixed, now it’s time to taste! Does it need more Maple Syrup? More salt? Get it tasting just how you like it before you serve it. This is a critical part of cooking. ABT! Always. Be. Tasting.

9. Pour your soup into your squash shells. Garnish with some croutons or crunchy squash seeds for texture

10. Prepare for the applause!