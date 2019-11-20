The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

New Haven doctor charged with illegal distribution of opioids

Posted 11:28 AM, November 20, 2019, by

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut doctor is facing charges of writing dozens of fraudulent prescriptions for opioid medications.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Dr. Jennifer Farrell was indicted by a grand jury on charges of conspiracy to distribute narcotics and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.

Prosecutors say while a resident at Yale New Haven Hospital from July 2017 until June the 37-year-old Farrell wrote prescriptions for oxycodone for non-legitimate medical purposes in the names of at least five people she did not see for any medical purpose.

A hospital spokesman says Farrell was placed on administrative leave after her arrest in July. She is free on $200,000 bond.

Federal authorities say they are still looking for a coconspirator in the scheme.

Farrell’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.