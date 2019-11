NAUGATUCK — Police introduced the newest member of its department Wednesday morning and yes, he has paws!

The 2-year-old black lab named Judge was presented to the Naugatuck Police Commision on Tuesday.

Naugatuck Police say Judge will be trained in drug/narcotics detection and tracking.

He will begin his training at Connecticut State Police’s K9 academy in the coming weeks with his handler, Officer Jake Pinho.