The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

Norwich Free Academy Thanksgiving football start time moved due to safety concerns

Posted 6:27 PM, November 20, 2019, by

NORWICH — Officials announced Wednesday that the Thanksgiving Day Norwich Free Academy New London high school football game time start has been changed due to  safety concerns.

In statement sent by city of Norwich, there has been a growing concern due to the recent conflict between citizens from both cities. This concern prompted the start time change.

Instead of that Thursday, the 158th meeting between the two teams will meet on November at 1 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday at 6: 30 p.m.

According to Norwich Free Academy’s website, this is the longest high school rivalry in the nation.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.