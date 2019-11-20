× Norwich Free Academy Thanksgiving football start time moved due to safety concerns

NORWICH — Officials announced Wednesday that the Thanksgiving Day Norwich Free Academy New London high school football game time start has been changed due to safety concerns.

In statement sent by city of Norwich, there has been a growing concern due to the recent conflict between citizens from both cities. This concern prompted the start time change.

Instead of that Thursday, the 158th meeting between the two teams will meet on November at 1 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday at 6: 30 p.m.

According to Norwich Free Academy’s website, this is the longest high school rivalry in the nation.