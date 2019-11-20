The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

People’s United/United Bank to close 18 branches

Posted 4:25 PM, November 20, 2019, by
peoples bank

Below is a list of the 18 branches in CT that will close between December, 2019 and April, 2020.

• Bristol 888 Farmington Ave.
• Enfield Big Y 65 Palomba Dr.
• Enfield 231 Hazard Ave.
• Glastonbury 2670 Main St.
• Glastonbury 1009 Hebron Ave.
• Greenwich 415 Greenwich Ave.
• Hartford 151 Asylum St.
• Manchester 768 N Main St.
• Manchester Big Y 234 Tolland Tpke.
• Rockville 25 Park St.
• Southington 158 N Main St.
• South Windsor 161 Nevers Rd.
• South Windsor 1645 Ellington Rd.
• Vernon Circle 35 Talcottville Rd.
• Waterford 124B Boston Post Rd.
• West Hartford 102 Lasalle Rd.
• Westport 370 Post Rd E.
• Windsor Locks 20 Main Street

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.