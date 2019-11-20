People’s United/United Bank to close 18 branches
Below is a list of the 18 branches in CT that will close between December, 2019 and April, 2020.
• Bristol 888 Farmington Ave.
• Enfield Big Y 65 Palomba Dr.
• Enfield 231 Hazard Ave.
• Glastonbury 2670 Main St.
• Glastonbury 1009 Hebron Ave.
• Greenwich 415 Greenwich Ave.
• Hartford 151 Asylum St.
• Manchester 768 N Main St.
• Manchester Big Y 234 Tolland Tpke.
• Rockville 25 Park St.
• Southington 158 N Main St.
• South Windsor 161 Nevers Rd.
• South Windsor 1645 Ellington Rd.
• Vernon Circle 35 Talcottville Rd.
• Waterford 124B Boston Post Rd.
• West Hartford 102 Lasalle Rd.
• Westport 370 Post Rd E.
• Windsor Locks 20 Main Street
41.765352 -72.687109