Police: Missing Waterbury woman a homicide victim

WATERBURY — Police confirmed Wednesday afternoon the 26 year old Waterbury woman, Janet Avalo-Álvarez, who was reported missing a week ago, is the person they discovered deceased in the wooded area of of Rt. 69 in Wolcott late Tuesday afternoon.

According to Waterbury Police Lt. David Silverio, police focused on Route 69, also known as Wolcott Rd., because surveillance video showed her boyfriend’s car driving in that area after she was reported missing.

And Silverio says her body was discovered about a mile from the Waterbury city line in Wolcott.

“The manner has been determined to be homicide and the cause was by neck compression,” he said. “Mr. Alfredo Peguero-Gomez has been identified as the suspect in the homicide.”

He is the boyfriend, who, according to Avalo-Álvarez’s family, had been dating her for about a year.

One of Janet Avalo-Álvarez’s brothers told FOX61, exclusively, a meeting with police told them all they needed to know.

“They showed me a picture with tattoos and things that she has,” said Randy Avalo. “So, it’s no doubt it will be her.”

And Mr. Avalo said his family has a message for the family of her boyfriend, Peguero-Gomez, who police say vanished about an hour after they interviewed him last Wednesday night.

“If they are helping him, in any way, please stop and take him to the police,” Randy Avalo said.

The family is simply stunned, saying there were never any signs of a fractured relationship. But, they hold Peguero-Gomez responsible.

“He treated my sister like an animal,” RNdy Aval said. “He abandoned my sister in the woods and they all know she doesn’t deserve that.”

This morning, friends and patrons of the bar that Janet and boyfriend own together, Guakara Taina, lit candles and remembered a woman described as the life of the party.

She was like the essence of a Latina,” said Stevey Newnez, an on-air personality for Hot 93.7, who was also a friend of Janet. “She was very positive and loving me and she didn’t deserve what she went through.”

“With her beautiful smile, she would fix your day,” said Ney Casado, an on-air talent for

Viva 107.3, who used to DJ at the bar. “ Like, you could come with any problem and she would be like ‘yeah, let’s do it.’”

Silverio said the United States Marshal Service is assisting Waterbury Police and other state and federal authorities in determining the whereabouts of Peguero-Gomez, whose parents car was found last Friday at Newark international Airport..

41.602320 -72.986772