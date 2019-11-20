× Stamford police make arrest in murder of 93-yr-old woman

STAMFORD — Police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the murder of a 93-year-old woman in September.

Police arrested Robert Simmons, 51, of Stamford for the murder of Isabella Mehner, 93, of Stamford. Her body was found at the bottom of a staircase in September 25.

Simmons was charged with Murder, Felony Murder and Home Invasion. He is being held on a $2,000,000 bond.

During the police investigation, they found Mehner’s injuries were not consistent with a fall down the stairs and her death was classified as a homicide.

Police said they used traditional and high-tech means to identify Robert Simmons as a suspect in this case and collect numerous pieces of evidence linking him to the crime. Police said in a statement, “This was not a random act of violence. The suspect was familiar with the victim and her home from some previous ‘odd jobs’ for which he had been hired.”