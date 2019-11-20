× Manchester Police cite woman who berated Muslim wearing hijab

MANCHESTER — The suspect in a shocking mall confrontation in Manchester caught on video was cited, according to police.

The incident happened at the Buckland Hills Mall inside the Macy’s store just before 8 p.m. Monday. The video posted on social media shows an unidentified shopper is heard making a comment toward a Muslim woman who was with her daughters. She can be heard saying their husbands force the women to wear hijabs, which is a traditional Muslim head covering.

Police identified the woman as Kristen Hitchcock, 49, of Andover.

She said it all started when the woman was talking to someone on speaker phone. “And she goes, ‘oh yeah I’m trying to look for my keys but there’s no one here to ask for help. They are all immigrants and they don’t speak in English.’”

They then started speaking to each other. “She’s like yeah but you immigrants are taking over.” She said, “I’ve always just had love and care from the community here.”

Police said the woman in the video was located by officers in the area. She was issued an infraction ticket for Creating a Public Disturbance.

