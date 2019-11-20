× Teenage fugitive caught after 29 years

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Metro Police have arrested a Knox County man who escaped a youth detention center back in 1990 at the age of 19.

James Darnell Patterson, now 48-years-old, was given permission to go to Nashville Tech, now Nashville State Community College, to go to school. He never returned to the Spencer Youth Center in northwest Nashville.

The youth center Patterson escaped from has since shut down and was replaced with Woodland Hills Youth Development Center.

He was booked into jail. A search of the active inmate listings shows Patterson was booked in Tuesday morning and was subsequently released late Tuesday afternoon.