× Transgender rights flag raised over Hartford City Hall

HARTFORD – A flag symbolizing the struggle for transgender rights was raised over Hartford City Hall Wednesday to mark the national Transgender Day of Remembrance.

The Transgender Day of Remembrance honors the memory of transgender people who have been killed in acts of anti-transgender violence.

The Human Rights Campaign released a report about violence against the trans community. It found at least 22 transgender and gender non-conforming people have been killed in the United States, this year alone.