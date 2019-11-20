× Veteran Connecticut lawmaker, Linda Orange dies

HARTFORD — State officials announced that Colchester representative Linda Orange died Wednesday.

Orange resigned from public office on October 1 due to her battle with pancreatic cancer.

“The House Democratic Caucus is missing a bright light today,” said House Majority Leader Matt Ritter (D-Hartford) in a statement. “Linda Orange’s legacy is about standing up for first responders across the state, standing up for her constituents and standing up for her family.”

Orange has served in the state House of Representatives for 23 years, representing the 48th Assembly District, which includes Colchester, Lebanon, Windham and Mansfield. A deputy speaker of the House, Orange said being a state representative has been “an honor and a joy.”

Governor Lamont directed that all state flags be lowered to half-staff in honor of Orange.

Linda was a giant of a person and a friend to all who knew her. Rest In Peace! https://t.co/BpQuOLzhhX — CT House Republicans (@cthouserules) November 21, 2019

41.765804 -72.673372