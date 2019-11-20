× Winterfest returns to Hartford, Bushnell Park ice-skating rink to open next week

HARTFORD — It’s just not winter in Hartford without holiday decorations, bright lights and ice-skating in the park!

The event where you’re sure to see these things is Winterfest Hartford and it’s returning for its 10th year.

Connecticut residents are invited to Bushnell Park to enjoy free ice-skating, free skate rentals, free learn to skate classes and more.

According to a release, the rink will open November 29 and available for skating daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The rink will close for the season on January 20. Rink hours on Christmas eve and Christmas day are 12 to 4 p.m. Hours for access on New Years Eve have not yet been confirmed. Winterfest officials say children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.