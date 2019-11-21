The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
19 Connecticut schools make Newsweek’s top 500 STEM high schools

Posted 6:31 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38PM, November 21, 2019

HARTFORD — Newsweek announced Thursday the best 500 STEM high schools in America and Connecticut had 19 schools make the list.

For those not familiar, STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

The schools are ranked by scores collected by STEM.org Educational Research. The score is collected through eight standards varying from categories like STEM subjects to Hands-on Problem Solving. Each standard is weighted.

The highest rated high school in country belonged to the School of Science and Engineering in Dallas with a score of 99.67. The highest rated Connecticut school is the Hopkins School in New Haven which ranked 20th with a score 97.48.

The lowest ranked Connecticut school belong to West Hartford’s Conard High school, who scored an 89.86.

See the full list by clicking here.

