19 Connecticut schools named to Newsweek’s top 500 STEM high schools

HARTFORD — Newsweek announced Thursday the best 500 STEM high schools in America and Connecticut had 19 schools make the list.

The schools are ranked by scores collected by STEM.org Educational Research. The score is collected through eight standards varying from STEM subjects to Hands-on Problem Solving. Each standard is weighted.

The highest rated high school in country belonged to the School of Science and Engineering in Dallas with a score of 99.67. The highest rated Connecticut school is the Hopkins School in New Haven which ranked 20th with a score 97.48.

The lowest ranked Connecticut school belong to West Hartford’s Conard High school, who scored an 89.86.

