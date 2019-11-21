× 2 men charged with ‘strong armed robbery’ in Torrington

TORRINGTON — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with an October strong armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Torrington Municipal Federal Credit Union.

Police said that Jason Dematteo and Devin Carter approached a car in the parking lot and showed the driver a gun.

The two suspects then took the car and drove away. The two men were found several days later in Florida where they were arrested.

Dematteo and Carter were extradited back to Connecticut and appeared in court on Thursday.