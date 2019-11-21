The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

2 men charged with ‘strong armed robbery’ in Torrington

Posted 4:05 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 04:06PM, November 21, 2019

TORRINGTON — Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with an October strong armed robbery that happened in the parking lot of the Torrington Municipal Federal Credit Union.

Jason Dematteo

Police said that Jason Dematteo and Devin Carter approached a car in the parking lot and showed the driver a gun.

Devin Carter

The two suspects then took the car and drove away. The two men were found several days later in Florida where they were arrested.

Dematteo and Carter were extradited back to Connecticut and appeared in court on Thursday.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.