British DJ on Canadian airline gets box of potatoes as ‘diabetic meal’ substitute

Posted 10:34 PM, November 21, 2019, by

It goes without saying that one has to monitor what they eat when they have diabetes. For one DJ on his Canadian air line flight, the decision was made for him that he would eat potatoes.

On November 18, the British DJ Breakage tweeted at West Jet airlines asking how a box of potatoes is a can even be considered a meal let alone a diabetic substitute.

Breakage continued by saying that these types of meal substitute of carbohydrates and sugar are very dangerous if you are a diabetic.

West Jet responded to Breakage and said they are sorry and are working to change their inflight meal service.

