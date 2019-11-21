× British DJ on Canadian airline gets box of potatoes as ‘diabetic meal’ substitute

It goes without saying that one has to monitor what they eat when they have diabetes. For one DJ on his Canadian air line flight, the decision was made for him that he would eat potatoes.

On November 18, the British DJ Breakage tweeted at West Jet airlines asking how a box of potatoes is a can even be considered a meal let alone a diabetic substitute.

Breakage continued by saying that these types of meal substitute of carbohydrates and sugar are very dangerous if you are a diabetic.

West Jet responded to Breakage and said they are sorry and are working to change their inflight meal service.

I don’t know how it’s managed to happen and go unnoticed, but it’s really not cool and very dangerous. This particular meal earlier really took it too far though; potato wedges with mashed potatoes. Even not being diabetic, how is that a meal @WestJet pic.twitter.com/xsVarWA7Vc — Breakage (@Breakage) November 18, 2019

