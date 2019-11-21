The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
61 Day Challenge: Enter for tickets to The Big Game
Extreme Weather: Dan Amarante looks at how it’s tracked and how to prepare

Cheshire Correctional inmate sentenced for running drug ring from prison

Posted 9:56 AM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 09:57AM, November 21, 2019

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut inmate has been sentenced to nearly eight more years behind bars for running a cocaine distribution ring while locked up in prison.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Westley Northrup, known as “Piff,” was sentenced Wednesday by a federal judge in Hartford.

Prosecutors say Northrup was caught on prison phone recordings in Cheshire Correctional Institution running a drug operation that sold cocaine through a network of dealers in central Connecticut.

Authorities say the 31-year-old former Meriden resident was dealing drugs while serving a five-year sentence for distributing cocaine. He will serve the federal sentence after his state sentence.

A federal grand jury in 2017 indicted Northrup and 10 others in the cocaine ring. He pleaded guilty to a cocaine charge last year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.