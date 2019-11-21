× Faith Middleton’s ‘Food Schmooze’ broadcast to end Thursday

HARTFORD — A Connecticut broadcasting institution ends its run on the air Thursday, as Faith Middleton’s ‘Food Schmooze’ broadcast comes to a close.

Connecticut Public Radio announced that the show was coming to an end.

“After 39 years of countless interviews, insightful storytelling and most recently, her exploration of the richness of life, Faith Middleton’s beloved Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® show and podcast will end on November 21, 2019,” said Connecticut Public Radio in an email.

“Fans of the Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® can still listen to rebroadcasts of her show on Connecticut Public Radio and on demand at WNPR.org. In addition, Faith’s recipes, tips, food notes, videos and more will remain available on her website and Facebook page.”

“For close to four decades, Faith has educated, entertained and interacted with people who have come to love her as a knowledgeable and passionate source for all things food, drink and life. We thank her for her devotion to our audiences, and we wish her success in the future. No doubt, it will be a future filled with joy and great new adventures to come.” said Connecticut Public President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark G. Contreras.

“I’ve adored the privilege of these 39 years at Connecticut Public,” said Middleton, “I am so grateful to all those who have generously worked on any of the shows with me, and to the amazing listeners, guests and supporters for joining the party.”

Fans can send congratulations and well wishes to Faith at foodschmooze.org in the comments section here: www.foodschmooze.org