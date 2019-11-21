PLAINVILLE — A threat lead to an increased police presence at Plainville High School Thursday morning.

Officials said in a letter to parents:

At approximately 9:30 pm last night we became aware of an alleged threat that was reportedly made by a student toward students at PHS. This rumored threat was quickly spread on various social media platforms by current PHS students. The Plainville Police also received reports of this from both school administrators and concerned residents. They immediately began an investigation of this incident and worked quickly to determine the validity of this threat. The superintendent and school administrators have been in frequent contact with Police Chief Catania and members of the Plainville Police Department since learning of this alleged threat. Since that time, the Plainville Police Department has thoroughly investigated this concern and has assured us that school can open as normal today and that they are confident in the safety and security of our high school.