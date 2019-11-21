× Manchester police arrest Rhode Island fugitive

MANCHESTER — Police arrested Dana Hornblower Wednesday morning at a store for reportedly soliciting money under false pretenses.

Hornblower,57, initially gave police a false name. Police were able to verify his real name and issued him a misdemeanor summons for interfering with police.

Manchester police received information later that day that there was a warrant out for Hornblower’s arrest in Rhode Island. The fugitive was wanted for larceny and fraud charges.

Officer located Hornblower staying at a motel on the Tolland Turnpike and he was arrested again.

Hornblower was charged as a fugitive from justice.