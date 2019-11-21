Mostly sunny, highs in upper 40s into 50s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunshine returns today after a few dreary days! With highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees it looks like a pretty nice day today.

Then you can ditch the winter jacket on Friday with highs in the low-mid 50s. While there is a chance for a shower or two, most of the day will be dry. BUT it will also be windy with gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

That milder air will not last into this weekend.

Saturday will be dry but cooler with highs in the 40s and a gusty wind. Then we're watching a storm for Saturday night into Sunday. Sunday looks kind of miserable right now with a cold rain in the forecast. The Berskshires on north could get some accumulating snow. But there's just not enough cold air in place for Connecticut to get in on the action.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 45-50.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows: 35-40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warmer, windy, chance for a shower. High: low-mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs: 40s.

SUNDAY: Cold rain. High: Low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Near 50.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Chance showers. High: Low-mid 50s.

