Nipsey Hussle scores 3 posthumous Grammy nominations

LOS ANGELES — Nipsey Hussle is among the artists nominated for Grammy awards.

The late rapper scored three posthumous nods, including best rap performance for “Racks in the Middle,” best rap/sung performance for “Higher,” a collaboration with DJ Khaled and John Legend, and best rap song for “Racks in the Middle.”

Hussle was 33 when he was fatally shot outside his clothing store in March.

Hussle was previously nominated for a Grammy in 2019 for best rap album for his debut studio album, “Victory Lap.”

In his categories, the rapper is up against Offset, Cardi B, J. Cole and Lil Nas X, who received six total nominations. The “Old Town Road” rapper tied with Billie Eilish. Lizzo leads the pack with eight total nominations.

The nominations for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards were announced on Wednesday.

The 2020 nominees were selected from more than 20,000 submissions across 84 categories. The Grammys will air Jan. 26 on CBS from Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Alicia Keys is set to host.