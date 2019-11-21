As prepared for delivery:
Read: Dr. Fiona Hill’s opening remarks at impeachment hearing
-
David Holmes and Fiona Hill testify in Thursday’s impeachment hearings
-
Five things to watch for the first public impeachment hearing
-
White House officials testify quid pro quo effort was coordinated with Mulvaney
-
House impeachment inquiry hearing finishes for the day
-
READ: Devin Nunes’ opening remarks at November 21 public impeachment hearing
-
-
Impeachment reversal: Diplomat now acknowledges quid pro quo
-
Ambassador Sondland: Worked with Giuliani at Trump’s ‘express direction’
-
Shifting explanations from White House alarm some in GOP
-
READ: Adam Schiff’s opening remarks at November 21 public impeachment hearing
-
Yovanovitch testifies for 5 hours in House probe
-
-
Quinnipiac Poll: Support for impeachment inquiry reaches 55 percent
-
House votes to formalize impeachment inquiry procedures
-
Pelosi invites Trump to testify as new witnesses prepare