Ready to run in Manchester, the pace picks up a week early

MANCHESTER – As Thanksgiving Day gets closer, organizers and volunteers start their sprint to get the Manchester Road Race in gear.

This year, the 83rd running of the historic race, 600  volunteers will be lining the streets of Manchester, helping to keep the race going in the right direction.

Thayer Redman, the assistant race director said, “this is almost anything you can ask for in sports.”

Redman added, “you have world class athletes and then you have third and fourth generations of families (running) at the same time together.”

On the heels of last year’s record breaking time – 21:16 set by Edward Cheserek – there is even more excitement from those who work behind the scenes at the race. “This is one of the best road races in the country,” said Jim Harvey, the Manchester Road Race’s coordinator of elite runners.

"It’s tradition, it’s enjoyment, and it’s a great time,” said Redman.

FOX61’s coverage of the 83rd Manchester Road Race starts at 9 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, the race starts at 10 a.m.

