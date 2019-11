Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week, we're talking about the hunger and poverty problem in Connecticut's urban communities -- and in the suburbs. Too many times we think food drives are only for those in the urban centers. Foodshare President & CEO Jacob Jakubowski talks about the growing poverty and hunger problem in CT and how you can help Foodshare’s reach its goal to collect 15,000 turkeys by Thanksgiving.

