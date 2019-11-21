The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Retired New Haven Officer found shot dead in bed with wife in Waterbury condo

Posted 5:53 PM, November 21, 2019, by , Updated at 05:06PM, November 22, 2019

WATERBURY — Police identified LaRhonda Jones and Eric Jones as the two victims in an untimely death investigation.

Officers responded to the Ledgewood Estates on Perkins Avenue early Thursday for a well-being check on LaRhonda, Jones who failed to show up at work.

A man and woman were found dead inside the condo lying on their bed.

Police said that both victims had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and a gun was seized by police at the scene.

Eric retired from the New Haven police department in 2012 after 20 years on the force. New Haven public information officer Shayna Kendall said that Eric was in good standing with the department and to her knowledge had no disciplinary issues.

The cause of death for both victims has not yet been determined by officials.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. 

