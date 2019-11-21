Salad product recalled over E. coli bacteria impacts 22 states, including Connecticut

The Masked Singer: Enter to Win Tickets
Posted 8:46 PM, November 21, 2019

SWEDESBORO, N.J. (AP) _ The U.S. Department of Agriculture says thousands of pounds of salad products are being recalled due to a possible E. coli contamination.

The department says Missa Bay, LLC from Swedesboro, New Jersey, is recalling more than 75,000 pounds (34,020 kilograms) of salad products that contain meat or poultry because the lettuce may be contaminated with a strain of E. coli.

The products were sold on Oct. 14 through Oct. 16 in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Authorities say the Maryland Department of Health tested an unopened salad product with chicken and the lettuce came back positive for a strain of E. coli bacteria.

You can get the full list of impacted products by clicking here.

The Centers for Disease Control says E. coli often causes diarrhea and vomiting.

