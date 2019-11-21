× Secret Service: Driver tries to get into White House complex by following official vehicle through gate

Author: Madisson Haynes WUSA9

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) — The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service responded to a suspicious vehicle near the White House after it tried to illegally gain entry to the White House complex, Secret Service said.

Secret Service said around 6 a.m. Thursday, a vehicle trailed an official vehicle through the gate at Lafayette Park trying to get into the complex.

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Unit of the D.C. police department and the Secret Service investigated the vehicle. The vehicle was stopped and the individual was taken into custody by Secret Service, they confirmed.

Secret Service closed the surrounding roads — Pennsylvania Ave. Northwest and 17th Street Northwest — due to the security alert. The roads were also closed to pedestrian traffic, police said.

This is an ongoing incident. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.