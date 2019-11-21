Several pets rescued, one dog dies in large house fire in Franklin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN - Firefighters battled a large house fire Thursday afternoon on Whippoorwill Hollow Road.

Luckily, no one was inside the home when the fire happened. Several pets had to be saved but unfortunately, not dog did not make it.

Firefighters remained on scene until the late hours to put out the remaining hot spots.

"It was a lot of smoke. It was going up quite far into the sky," said Matthew Novosad of Franklin.

Novosad was one of the many people who immediately called 911 after he stepped outside of the library to see a thick cloud of black smoke and flames billowing out of a two-story home.

The smoke was seen from miles away, something Franklin residents said is surprising.

"It's usually a big shock and you know, everyone’s really worried and wants to band together to help whoever is affected by that fire," added Novosad.

Captain Gaynelle Croft said the fire started before 3:30 p.m.

Multiple agencies from surrounding towns helped out. One firefighter was treated on scene for minor injuries but is expected to be okay.

Crews had trouble getting water to the fire at one point and firefighters had to act fast before the entire home was engulfed in flames.

"We’re in a rural area where water supply is limited out here any way so we immediately started tankers which keeps a constant supply of water," said Capt. Croft of the Franklin Volunteer Fire Department. "Then we also had a challenge of the driveway getting up to the house which was very steep uphill so pumping the water uphill to maintain those water streams was a challenge."

Croft added firefighters in Franklin train on a regular basis on different ways to get water should a similar incident like this happen again.

Captain Croft added it took crews almost one hour to fully put out the fire.