Sources: Police closing in on Waterbury homicide suspect

WATERBURY — Sources told FOX61 Thursday morning that investigators know where Waterbury homicide suspect, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, is.

Police named Peguero-Gomez as a suspect in Janet Avalo-Álvarez’s death. Police said Janet died as a result of neck compression.

Waterbury police Lt. David Silverio said detectives reviewed hours and hours of surveillance video, which led them to comb the woods along Route 69, also known as Wolcott Road, for Janet. Her body was discovered late Tuesday afternoon, one mile from the Waterbury city line, approximately 50 feet into the woods.

Police say they interviewed Peguero-Gomez last Wednesday evening, at the apartment that he and Avalo-Álvarez shared, at 14 Ayers St.

Then, approximately one hour after that interview, police say surveillance footage showed Peguero-Gomez leaving the apartment in his 2010 Toyota Corolla, which was later spotted on the lower deck of the George Washington Bridge, in New York, about an hour and a half after leaving Waterbury.

His car was then discovered parked, last Friday, at Newark International Airport.

Police will not say if they believe his car being parked at the airport is an indication that he may have left the country, and possibly returned to his native Dominican Republic.