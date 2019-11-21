Sources: Waterbury homicide suspect no longer in the United States

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY — While police offered no update Thursday, on their search for homicide suspect Alfredo Peguero-Gomez, other sources told FOX61 that investigators know where the victim's boyfriend is.

The sources say Peguero-Gomez, 32, has been tracked to another country and that they are keeping close tabs on him, while authorities await a signed arrest warrant.

"I don’t know how they go about things, but, however they do it, I just hope they get it done," said Waterbury resident Shay Saunders. "And, just let her be. Just let her rest In peace."

"They need to hit him with whatever they can hit him with," said Alexis Colon, of Waterbury. "The worst. They need to hit him with that because that’s not right, man."

On Wednesday afternoon, police named Peguero-Gomez as a suspect in Avalo-Álvarez’s death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the 26 year old woman died as a result of neck compression.

According to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence, with her boyfriend labeled as a suspect, Janet Avalo-Alvarez may be the state’s 10th intimate partner violence homicide this year.

CCADV urges anyone, who thinks that they or someone they love, is in an abusive relationship, to reach out. In a prepared statement, the organization noted "CTSafeConnect.org is our new platform that allows people to call, text, chat or email confidentially with a domestic violence advocate 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.“

Waterbury police said detectives reviewed hours of surveillance video, which led them to comb the woods, along Route 69, also known as Wolcott Rd., for Janet. Her body was discovered late Tuesday afternoon, one mile from the Waterbury city line, approximately 50 feet into the woods.

Police say they interviewed Peguero-Gomez last Wednesday evening, Nov. 13, at the apartment that he and Avalo-Álvarez shared, at 14 Ayers St.

Then, approximately one hour after that interview, police say surveillance footage showed Peguero-Gomez leaving the apartment in his 2010 Toyota Corolla, which was later spotted on the lower deck of the George Washington Bridge, in New York, about an hour and a half after leaving Waterbury.

His car was then discovered parked, last Friday, Nov. 15, at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Police will not say if they believe his car being parked at the airport is an indication that he may have left the country, and possibly returned to his native Dominican Republic.